Q: Here’s my life: My ex remarried five years ago. We had two kids, and they now have one more. Our kids go back and forth between the homes, week with me, week with them. We get along fine, but sometime my ex’s wife takes over and acts like all the kids are hers. She makes decisions without consulting me, and it makes me very angry. If anything, that is the one thing that interferes in our ability to get along all the time. Mother’s Day is this weekend. She made reservations at a local restaurant without consulting me thinking that I would just go, along with my ex, her, and all the kids. I feel like an afterthought in my own children’s lives. What’s good ex-etiquette?