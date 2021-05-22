newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Artist JR Installed a Trompe-l’œil Canyon Illusion Under the Eiffel Tower

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, French artist JR has constructed a considerable reputation for himself by producing work that takes the collective public into account as part of its main reason for being. In 2019, the Brooklyn Museum hosted JR’s first major exhibition in North America, and since then, the artist also unveiled a mural in Domino Park featuring photos of over 1,000 residents of New York City from all five boroughs. Now, as part of his latest project, JR has returned to his home country in order to produce a massive trompe-l’oeil beneath the Eiffel Tower that makes it appear as though a canyon is opening up beneath it.

observer.com
