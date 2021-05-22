Summers of discontent loom for Cross City Trail users
Since the newest section of Cross City Trail along the St. Louis River opened last fall, Terry Larrivy and his dog, Corby, could be found using it up to twice a day. “I’m down here at 5 or 6 in the morning, and I’m down here again in the afternoon — I try to walk 10 miles a day,” Larrivy, 71, of Piedmont Heights, said. “We see beaver from the pond, bunny rabbits, deer; it’s really nice. They plowed it in the wintertime, and we’ll be out here when it’s 20-30 below.”www.duluthnewstribune.com