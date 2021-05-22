Summers of discontent loom for Cross City Trail users

There's a lot of talk about the planned replacement for the Blatnik Bridge - but what will those plans look like? One of the elements that came out of the most-recent public meetings about the project is the desire by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to encourage and collect as much feedback as possible; and the earlier in the design process the better. But before you can comment on a plan, it helps to be able to see it and compare it to the other proposals on the table.