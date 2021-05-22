newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Summers of discontent loom for Cross City Trail users

By Brady Slater
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the newest section of Cross City Trail along the St. Louis River opened last fall, Terry Larrivy and his dog, Corby, could be found using it up to twice a day. “I’m down here at 5 or 6 in the morning, and I’m down here again in the afternoon — I try to walk 10 miles a day,” Larrivy, 71, of Piedmont Heights, said. “We see beaver from the pond, bunny rabbits, deer; it’s really nice. They plowed it in the wintertime, and we’ll be out here when it’s 20-30 below.”

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loom#City Streets#Lincoln Park#River#City Parks#First Day Of Fall#Dog Parks#The Cross City Trail#The Erie Pier Ponds#The News Tribune#Lakewalk#M H#Mndot#Beaver#Bike#Cyclists#Downtown Duluth#West Duluth#19th Avenue West#Piedmont Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
EPA
Related
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

City installing snow emergency route signs

Snow emergencies are far in the future. But the city of Duluth is preparing for them now. Crews are busy installing 2300 snow emergency route signs along 120 miles of road. They had hoped to do this project last year, but then COVID hit. Here's how the snow emergency route...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Interactive Map Lets You See Blatnik Bridge Replacement Proposals

There's a lot of talk about the planned replacement for the Blatnik Bridge - but what will those plans look like? One of the elements that came out of the most-recent public meetings about the project is the desire by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to encourage and collect as much feedback as possible; and the earlier in the design process the better. But before you can comment on a plan, it helps to be able to see it and compare it to the other proposals on the table.
WDIO-TV

Portion of Airport Road closed for a utility project

A portion of Airport Road in Duluth is closed for at least week, while crews work on replacing a natural gas main. You cannot get onto the road off of Haines, which is the intersection right before the airport. There are detour signs in place, sending you down Airpark instead...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

For Duluth tenants, landlords: 'There is help'

Brittany Felver stayed employed throughout the pandemic, working at a child care center located in Duluth’s East Hillside. But for the 27-year-old, work could be sporadic at times due to COVID-19 exposures and cold symptoms among the kids. There were times that closures, or even her own exposures, meant she wasn’t able to work.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

North Shore Scenic Railroad Prepares for Summer Season Full Steam Ahead

DULUTH, Minn. – After a year of unknown, the summer season is looking brighter as restrictions ease across Minnesota. The North Shore Scenic Railroad will begin running routes on Friday, May 21. The volunteer team at the North Shore Scenic Railroad has been working around the clock to get up-to-date...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Fire Dept. shares reminders to stay safe at the beach

It is beach season, and while your first thought may be to cool off in Lake Superior, the Duluth Fire Department wants to make sure you keep safety in mind. When choosing to swim in Lake Superior, it's important to be aware of the possibility of rip currents. Duluth Fire...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior firefighters hone rescue skills at Fraser Shipyards

Superior fire engines converged on Fraser Shipyards on Thursday, May 13. They were answering a call for a worker, “Fred,” who had fallen into a space between the hulls below the waterline of the Edward L. Ryerson. The training scenario, set up in conjunction with First Strike Safety Solutions of...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

NWS: Expect Warm End To May, Start To June In Duluth And Superior

Spring is in the air and we are rolling into summer, finally leaving that brutal winter behind us. With that said, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has their eye set on summer. They just released a weather outlook for the country, including the Duluth and Superior area. Their outlook extends into early to mid June.
Pioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth tackled unemployment

Duluth Associated Charities representatives are working on a plan, suggested by Miss Mamie Weinberg, to alleviate the unemployment problem in the city. The plan would place unemployed persons at work as truck farmers on vacant lots and small garden plots around town. City of Duluth officials are recognizing the generosity...
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Fourth candidate for Duluth’s At Large City Council seat announces run

DULUTH, MN-- Another name has entered the race for Duluth's City Council At Large seat. Duluth-native Ashlie Castaldo announced her run at Enger Tower Park Monday, making her the fourth candidate to announce their run. Castaldo currently works for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights as Digital Marketing Director.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

State grant helps PCSO add to its fleet on the water

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is adding to their fleet of boats, thanks to a federal grant through the state, Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman reports. The PCSO applied for a State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant and was subsequently awarded an 18’x 8’ Alumitech Airboat with a 450-horsepower motor and aluminum trailer.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Police need citizen review, oversight

In a recent phone call to the head of the citizens review board on Duluth’s policing, I asked two questions. One, why were Duluth and Superior police officers returned to their jobs after being videotaped slapping a Black girl and slamming her against the hood of a squad and after dragging a handcuffed person down a hallway without adequate regard for his head or neck bouncing through door jams? Why, with those skeletons in both their past and present records?