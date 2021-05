The most common way for people to save for retirement is through their 401(k) or 403(b) plan. Most of you reading this know the drill — you meet with the plan advisor one or two times a year. The advisor tells you how your mutual funds have performed and uses software to tell you how much more you need to save to meet your retirement income goals. Then the advisor will ask, “Would you like to make any changes?” By changes, the advisor means “Would you like to reallocate into a different mutual fund or invest more each pay period?” And that is it! You have been advised.