San Diego, CA

Opinion: Differing viewpoints on allowing outdoor dining

By U-T Letters
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanded sidewalk dining will be around for awhile. Re “Expanded outdoor dining isn’t going away anytime soon, San Diego council decides” (May 18): I support the mayor’s recommendation we continue to permit restaurants to serve in the extended facilities that were built during the pandemic. We all want to get out, visit, enjoy what San Diego has to offer and after difficult times government should promote good times.

