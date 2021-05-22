newsbreak-logo
Annual Flex Out Hunger program addresses food insecurity through excess dining plan funds

By Momiji Barlow, news editor
Collegiate Times
 3 days ago

Flex Out Hunger, a program that raises money for the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP) and the Student Emergency Fund, takes place at the end of every academic year. Students are able to donate leftover funds from their meal plans to go toward the program; this year’s fundraising period occurred between May 3 and May 7. This year’s program raised $21,265.02 for the MCEAP and $7,088.34 for the Student Emergency Fund through campus Flex donations.

