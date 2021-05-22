Va. shelter welcomes back homeless veterans, others in need
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — McDonald Kearney stepped out of a van and into the parking lot of Trust House, holding a backpack full of his belongings. About a month ago, Kearney was living in a mold-infested condominium in North Carolina, dealing with an alcohol addiction and people in his life who had him pointed in the wrong direction. Even so, the Army veteran, 71, said it wasn't easy to accept that he needed a fresh start.