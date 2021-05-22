Va. shelter welcomes back homeless veterans, others in need

This little sweetie pie is in the Villa Heights neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia., which was originally subdivided as one of the city’s first suburbs. The sweet brick home sits opposite Villa Heights Park, and the large house on the hill is the Compton-Bateman House. The Compton-Bateman House is owned by the city and is part of the Villa Heights Recreation Center. The house was likely built in 1820 by Lt. Col. Elijah McClanahan, a War of 1812 veteran, as a Federal Colonial and morphed into what it is today. In any event, the large field and the house on the hill is a very pleasant view from the front porch of our featured home today.