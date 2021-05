Mikel Landa is set to undergo surgery on his broken collarbone after his crash during stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. The Bahrain Victorious leader left the race after he was among three riders to go down after colliding with a road marshal five kilometres from the finish in Cattolica. He crashed along with mountain classification leader Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and AG2R Citroën's François Bidard, both of whom left the race due to their injuries.