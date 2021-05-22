newsbreak-logo
Mourinho given hope as he bids to bring frustrated Liverpool man to Roma

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Mourinho has thrown his hat into the ring to sign out-of-favour Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri amid claims he will be allowed to leave Anfield this summer. Shaqiri has never been a first-team regular since joining Liverpool from Stoke in 2018. He made some important contributions in his first season at Anfield but his output has dropped since. This season, he has only managed to make five Premier League starts.

Premier Leaguethelaziali.com

Sevilla, Roma & Lazio All Keen on Outgoing Liverpool Forward Shaqiri

Lazio, Roma and Sevilla are all keen on signing Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Italian media outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi earlier today, the Biancocelesti have been interested in acquiring the 29-year-old Swiss forward for some time now, having previously approached him several times in the past.
Premier Leagueempireofthekop.com

Serie A giants express interest in Liverpool winger – report

Lazio have been credited with interest in Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, alongside fellow Serie A outfit Roma and La Liga side Sevilla. According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, all three clubs have a long-standing interest in the Switzerland international and could move for him this summer.
Premier Leaguethesportsbank.net

Liverpool FC Team News at Manchester United: Phillips, Shaqiri

It’s a must win for Liverpool on Sunday when they travel across northwest England to face Manchester United. After dropping two points in injury time last Saturday, the Reds sit sixth in the table, four points adrift of fourth place and only one ahead of seventh. Every game is a...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Xherdan Shaqiri back from injury for Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp received a boost on Tuesday as Xherdan Shaqiri was pictured by the club’s official website having returned to training. Shaqiri was set to miss out on featuring in Klopp’s plans against Manchester United before the weekend clash was postponed (Liverpool Echo), having been unable to train in the days leading up to visiting Old Trafford.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool winger tipped to be a great signing for Celtic

It is clear that Celtic need to change things up over the course of the summer if they are to turn things around and return to the top of Scottish football in the near future. Their 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Rangers on Sunday meant that the club have lost four of the five games played between the two Glasgow giants this season while the remaining one ended in a draw. As a result, not only will they finish the season without a trophy but they also finish it without a victory over Steven Gerrard’s side.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Liverpool midfielder reportedly returns to full training

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has returned to full training, according to the Liverpool Echo, as cited by Anfield Watch’s Twitter account. It has been reported that the Swiss international has been absent from training. However, Shaqiri recently trained alongside his teammates. ANFIELD WATCH VERDICT. Shaqiri’s return to training does not...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Juventus Transfers: Why Juve should not sign Alessio Romagnoli

Juventus will have to be remarkably smart with their business this summer. “Smart business” and “Juventus” may not belong to the same category. But, failure in acting clever could cost the Bianconeri another season. Especially amid the pandemic-impacted market, doing cunning deals could be the only escape route for the Old Lady.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Jose Mourinho: I never let outside noise affect my managerial decisions

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists he does not let outside noise affect his managerial decisions as he prepares to take over at Roma. Mourinho was sacked at Spurs last month after a poor second half of the season, but was out of work for just 15 days following his appointment as head coach of the Serie A side in a role that will start next season.
Soccerthelaziali.com

Roma vs Lazio: The Projected Starting Lineups for Serie A Matchday 37 Clash

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, Lazio take on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 37 of the 2020/21 Serie A. As it stands in the top flight of Italian football, the Biancocelesti sit in sixth with a record of 21-4D-10L (67 points) and the Giallorossi sit in seventh with a record of 17W-7D-12L (58 points).
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Tottenham Hotspur issued Scott Parker boost as potential Jose Mourinho replacement could leave Fulham

According to Eurosport, Scott Parker could be about to leave his position as Fulham’s head coach in a boost to Tottenham Hotspur’s search for Jose Mourinho’s successor. The north Londoners have given Ryan Mason the reigns until the end of the season (BBC) as they look to take their time over their next managerial appointment, but have established a shortlist of candidates which includes Parker’s name (football.london).