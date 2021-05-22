Mourinho given hope as he bids to bring frustrated Liverpool man to Roma
Jose Mourinho has thrown his hat into the ring to sign out-of-favour Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri amid claims he will be allowed to leave Anfield this summer. Shaqiri has never been a first-team regular since joining Liverpool from Stoke in 2018. He made some important contributions in his first season at Anfield but his output has dropped since. This season, he has only managed to make five Premier League starts.www.teamtalk.com