Mourinho given hope as he bids to bring frustrated Liverpool man to Roma

It is clear that Celtic need to change things up over the course of the summer if they are to turn things around and return to the top of Scottish football in the near future. Their 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Rangers on Sunday meant that the club have lost four of the five games played between the two Glasgow giants this season while the remaining one ended in a draw. As a result, not only will they finish the season without a trophy but they also finish it without a victory over Steven Gerrard’s side.