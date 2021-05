One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

It happened in the area of Winchester Road and Hillcrest Avenue around 2:45 Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Demonte Washington.

Police are not releasing much information at this time as it's still very early in their investigation.

We're told, however, that a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.