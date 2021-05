I cover all things tech, from low-level chip designs, to storage, FPGAs, and the latest display technologies. We are currently in the midst of a global semiconductor shortage that is negatively impacting the entire technology supply chain. With multiple markets struggling to source chips and other related materials, the supply of everything from automobiles to graphics cards for PC gaming is too thin to meet demand and prices have skyrocketed. As detrimental as the current semiconductor shortage is, however, another challenging shortage may be looming, and it’s one that could stall development and innovation of new chips and processors worldwide, without a sea change in how chips are designed. Synopsys CEO Aart de Geus, however, believes his company and its advanced AI design automation tools may have an answer.