newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Here’s what it costs fans to score Knicks playoff tickets

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City is nuts over the Knicks. Fanatical followers of the orange and blue are forking over buckets of Benjamins to score the hottest — and only — ticket on Broadway. TicketIQ found the average secondary-market price for seats to the Knicks’ first-round home games vs. the Atlanta Hawks...

nypost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#Madison Square Garden#Msg#Nba Tickets#Playoff Games#Nba Finals#Season Ticket#The Atlanta Hawks#Gotham#Msg#The Post#Stubhub Com#Knicks Games#Home Games#Oddsmakers#Sale#New York City#Square#Broadway#Ducat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportsgrindentertainment.com

What team presents the most favorable matchup for the Knicks in the playoffs?

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley joins Maria Marino on GEICO SportsNite to discuss how the Knicks have elevated their status throughout the league, and they look ahead at possible playoff opponents like Miami and Atlanta. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “”go-to”” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Knicks fans freak out after clinching first playoff berth since 2013

After the Celtics loss on Wednesday, the New York Knicks just clinched their 2021 playoff spot, and some Knicks fans are taking it better than others. Who would’ve thought? On Wednesday night, Boston fell to Cleveland (yes, Cleveland, who had been on an 11-game losing streak), which gave the New York Knicks their first playoff berth since 2013.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks still hungry to earn East's fourth seed in playoffs

New York Knicks, Julius Randle, Eastern Conference, National Basketball Association, Charlotte Hornets, Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs, New York. New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) is defended by San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, Pool) Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAdarnews.com

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAdarnews.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBANew York Post

Elfrid Payton hits rock bottom at worst possible time for Knicks

Knicks starting point guard Elfrid Payton has a week of practice to get out of his horrendous funk — and perhaps stave off a playoff benching. Payton, who never lost his starting job even when Derrick Rose surged, hit rock bottom in the Knicks’ 96-92 win over Boston Lite on Sunday at the Garden that clinched home-court advantage for the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: What could a Jaren Jackson Jr trade look like?

It’s obvious that the NY Knicks are going to be looking to upgrade however possible this offseason, and one of those upgrades might very well be a trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. I recently wrote an article discussing a piece by Marc Berman of the NY Post stating that a...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAsemoball.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.