With the Canadiens heading back to Montreal for Games 3 and 4, they have to be happy getting the split on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A lot of people wrote the Canadiens off heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, most notably, TSN’s Craig Button stating they wouldn’t even win a game. Well that statement didn’t age well as the Canadiens went out and defeated the Maple Leafs in Game 1. However, even though the series is tied at 1-1 the Canadiens are still having trouble scoring goals, registering just three in two games. One player who can certainly help, is youngster Cole Caufield.