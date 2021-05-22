Big Sur Road Trip – The Best Viewpoints

Big Bend National Park runs the border with Mexico across a stunning stretch of southwestern Texas, where evenings are defined by an orange sky and red canyon walls, and where chirps of yellow meadowlarks and the sounds of the Rio Grande fill the air. While such stunning scenes are commonplace within Big Bend, the massive desert preserve remains overlooked among US national parks — it has never surpassed 500,000 annual visitors since its designation in 1944. The lack of tourists might be due to the park’s extreme remoteness: Big Bend lies 300 miles from El Paso, the nearest major metropolitan area, and is geographically isolated within a massive turn of the Rio Grande from which the park gets its name. Those who brave the miles will find the journey is filled with natural riverfront hot springs, quaint Mexican villages, luminous night skies, and secluded mountain trails awaiting them. Here is how to make the most of your trip to one of the more underrated parks in the United States.