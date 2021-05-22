newsbreak-logo
Big Sur Road Trip – The Best Viewpoints

By The Planet D
Cover picture for the articleLocated on the Pacific Coast of Central California, Big Sur is a beautiful destination stretching 90 miles along California Highway 1. It may be s short road trip, but it packs a huge punch. It’s not wonder Big Sur is often rated as one of the best road trips in the world. With sea stacks and waterfalls, hiking trails and ocean cliffs, this is one of the most beautiful destinations we’ve been to in the United States. It’s worth spending more than just a day driving from Los Angeles to San Francisco along this route. Take your time to see the sights and be sure to stay the night.

