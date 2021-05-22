Live is Alive!, Brighton Festival 2021 review - local talent makes for snappy return to gig-land

The idea live music is back is worth shouting about. Indeed, the BBC News has been doing just that about this gig. In reality, though, while it’s a joy to be out (this is my first major venue concert for a year-and-a-half), Live is Alive is a stepping stone towards a ‘proper’ gig, rather than the real deal. The Brighton Dome is less than half full, the moshpit set with cabaret-style tables, everyone socially distanced. As the event’s MC, local radio presenter Melita Dennett, explains at the start, we are to stay seated, no dancing – “you can wiggle your bums!” - while drinks can be obtained all evening via a phone-app and waiter service.