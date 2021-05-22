newsbreak-logo
Live is Alive!, Brighton Festival 2021 review - local talent makes for snappy return to gig-land

By Thomas H Green
theartsdesk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea live music is back is worth shouting about. Indeed, the BBC News has been doing just that about this gig. In reality, though, while it’s a joy to be out (this is my first major venue concert for a year-and-a-half), Live is Alive is a stepping stone towards a ‘proper’ gig, rather than the real deal. The Brighton Dome is less than half full, the moshpit set with cabaret-style tables, everyone socially distanced. As the event’s MC, local radio presenter Melita Dennett, explains at the start, we are to stay seated, no dancing – “you can wiggle your bums!” - while drinks can be obtained all evening via a phone-app and waiter service.

