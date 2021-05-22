newsbreak-logo
EMHS Students Tackle Community Service Projects

By MEGAN WILLIAMS Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a hot day with no cloud cover, but Abby Garber, a sophomore at Eastern Mennonite High School, was happy to be outside painting a fence with her friends. “It’s been a really long school year,” Garber said, with social distancing and mask wearing five days a week. “It’s nice that at the end of the year we don’t have to go to class and can just hang out with friends.”

