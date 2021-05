With only two games left to go, the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-21 season is winding down. They were officially eliminated from the postseason this past Monday night with their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. But most gave up hope few weeks before that. The writing was on the wall when the Blackhawks couldn’t muster much of a fight against the Nashville Predators in late April, who at the time were their direct competition in the standings. Nonetheless, a few players are doing their best to end the season on a high note. Here’s a look at three such players who stood out in this latest three-game series against the division-leading Hurricanes.