Wig Stylists Are Inverting the Ombré This Spring
These types of multicolored wigs are all over our Instagram feed, so we got the 411 on how stylists are coloring their units. The last year has been a particularly strong one for hair color experimentation. Pink was the hue of 2020, as evidenced by the various rosy shades that popped up on celebrities like Demi Lovato, Ciara, and Kate Hudson. With 2021 came an update to the '80s mullet, this one reimagined in dueling hues and sometimes with rainbow bangs. Now, the latest hair-color trend on our social media feeds comes from wig lovers who put their games down, flip it, and reverse it with inverted ombré dye jobs.www.allure.com