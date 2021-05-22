newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Wig Stylists Are Inverting the Ombré This Spring

By Gabi Thorn e
Allure
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese types of multicolored wigs are all over our Instagram feed, so we got the 411 on how stylists are coloring their units. The last year has been a particularly strong one for hair color experimentation. Pink was the hue of 2020, as evidenced by the various rosy shades that popped up on celebrities like Demi Lovato, Ciara, and Kate Hudson. With 2021 came an update to the '80s mullet, this one reimagined in dueling hues and sometimes with rainbow bangs. Now, the latest hair-color trend on our social media feeds comes from wig lovers who put their games down, flip it, and reverse it with inverted ombré dye jobs.

www.allure.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Blonde Hair#Perfect Hair#Black Hair#Sza#Cotton Candy Pink#Hot Hot Pink#Jet Black#Twitter#Clairol#Wig Lovers#Light Pastel Color#Multicolored Wigs#Multiple Hair Dyes#Styling#Neutral Hues#Dueling Hues#Inspiration#Hairstylist Dionte Gray#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

'Salty waves' are the cool-girl hairstyle to try this summer (and they require zero styling)

You might not be able to jet off abroad this summer but that doesn't mean your hair can't. And the best news? There's a plethora of summer hair trends to suit every style and texture. The biggest trend of summer 2021? Texture in all its many forms. From fluffed-out fros for Afro hair and giant waves for people with thick ends to loads and loads of layers big, sexy texture is quite literally going to be massive - and according to one hairdresser, there's one trend in particular that will reign supreme.
Designers & CollectionsElle

Stylist Shiona Turini Aces Summer Style with Madewell

Dressing for the summer always has its particular challenges. There’s the not-insignificant task of dressing for a 50-degree morning that shifts quickly into an 85-degree scorcher. Then it's a balancing act of dressing well without sacrificing comfort and breathability in the humidity. This summer in particular has its extra stressors, as people emerge from quarantine and begin to travel and interact outside again, safely and vaccinated. If you’re like me and you’ve been staring at your closet in confusion, wondering how you ever got dressed before and how you’re going to pull it together for summer, enter Shiona Turini.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Celebrity Stylist Bec Gross Is Saving The Day With These Creative Style Hacks

Whatever your fashion woes may be, Bec Gross has got you covered. We’ve all been there: can’t locate an iron, top not fitting properly, jeans just a little too tight, not flattering our physique. Usually, it results in having to switch up our outfit completely, putting a serious wrench in that perfect ensemble we had planned in our head. Bec Gross, celebrity fashion stylist, is making it her mission to ensure that those occurrences arise less-frequently—and she’s doing so with her Monday Style Hack videos on Instagram.
Los Angeles, CARefinery29

Olivia Wilde’s Go-To Stylist Just Launched A Hair Product For Everyone

If you've ever found yourself envious by Emma Stone's red-carpet updos, Olivia Wilde's boho waves, Cara Delevingne's tousled bends, or Zoe Saldana's polished blowouts, you have Mara Roszak to thank for that. The Los Angeles-based stylist and Laurel Canyon native is a master of arguably the most coveted aesthetic in hair: beachy, artfully disheveled California cool.
Designers & CollectionsElle

The Chanel Cruise 2021 Beauty Look Was An Education In Modern Feminine Punk

Pick any beauty look synonymous with a decade throughout history, and you're likely find its influences running throughout the wider culture. The look of this decade? If Chanel's Cruise Collection 2021 is the bar against which we measure the mood of this era, the new roaring Twenties are set to be characterised not by the glamour of its predecessor, but by a channelling of rebellion.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Menswear Stylist Finds Solace in Imperfection

This past awards season's red-carpet coverage culminated with the Academy Awards in a swath of bodacious ball gowns and slick suiting. From somewhere in between those two glamorous poles rose a man in a boundary-breaking, history-making jumpsuit. LaKeith Stanfield stepped out (or rather, posted to Instagram, as he resides in London) in a tailored Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a safari-jacket-style top, a belt-cinched waist, and a white pointed collar. The inspiration? A women's look from the spring '21 collection. The woman responsible? Stylist Julie Ragolia.
Syracuse, NYthenewshouse.com

The Wardrobe Stylist

"I got home to Syracuse and had to figure out how to create really good, valuable services for my clients in a virtual setting." – Jackie Terribile. My job entails me going into my clients’ homes and being in their closets and bedrooms, so I was always really in close proximity to them. At the time that the pandemic struck, I had started to invest all this money into my small fashion business, The Small Town Stylist, but then had to pivot because I could only really do things virtually. I was gaining all this momentum and then it felt like it came to a stop, because I couldn’t really give my clients the services that they needed.
New York City, NYPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: 10 Hair Stylists To Follow On Instagram

Social media is quite often the first place to go to get inspiration for your next hairdo. Even if you’re not hairstyle shopping, hair enthusiasts might enjoy what these hairstylists have to share. For enthusiasts, scrolling through hairstyles and tips on Insatgram is an ideal passtime. From seeing how to...
Apparelbostonnews.net

Jurllyshe Will Have Summer/Spring Fashion Outfits and Wigs Clearance

The online fashion retailer Jurllyshe will have the big sitewide clearance sales for their summer and spring styles and human hair from May 21st to May 31st. The clearance sales for summer and spring fashion clothes and wigs will be held on Jurllyshe, it will start from May 21st to May 31st. As one of the cheap online clothing stores, Jurllyshe provides in-trend fashion clothes and 100% human hair wigs. There will be some big discounts during their summer/spring clearance.
Apparelcityline.tv

A Stylist's Guide To Level Up Jeans And A T Shirt

Jeans and a white t-shirt are an easy uniform many of us already have in our closets, but can feel a little stale at times. Stylist Janice Meredith shares some easy ways to elevate this classic look. There isn’t anything wrong with a good old faithful pair of jeans and...
Hair CareKGUN 9

Celebrity stylist gives free haircuts to isolated clients

NEW YORK (AP) — Hairstylist Roberto Novo is best known for his long list of celebrity clientele that includes Grace Jones, Calvin Klein, Britney Spears, and Naomi Campbell. But during the pandemic, the Argentina-born Novo, 62, has also been known for his kindness, styling hair-free for older New Yorkers while his two French bulldogs keep everyone company.
Hair Careatlanticcitynews.net

Buy & Wear The Colored Lace Front Wigs by Hurela

The colorful wigs are a great way to manipulate your appearance and enhance your beauty. But sometimes young people get bored at a glance and whenever they use colored wigs, they want to experiment and do something new. Colored lace front wigs. Lace front wigs are the best-selling hair wigs...
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

14 Stunning Ways to Get The Dark Ash Blonde Hair Color Trend

Dark ash blonde hair is a deep shade of blonde with a touch of grey for cool and smokey undertones. It’s trendy among the girls, and is the perfect hair color for every mood and every season!. Opt for this shade to lighten your natural brunette locks without getting a...
Makeuplulus.com

3 Chic Ways to Brighten Up Your Look With Colorful Makeup

Brighter days are here, so it’s time to celebrate with bold, colorful makeup looks. After a long year of either staying home or masking up, nothing feels more appropriate–and optimistic–than infusing vibrant hues into your beauty routine. Summer is the season for adventure, right? So let’s have some fun!. Colorful...
Makeupsharecaster.com

Bardot Eyes Are Instagram’s Latest Smoky Eye Trend | Tips

British makeup artist Alexandra Clare has never felt compelled to name one of her bold looks before, but “Bardot Eyes,” as she calls her dramatically inverted smoky eye look taking over Instagram, demanded its own moniker. “I hadn’t seen the style before,” she tells Allure. “To me, it reminded me of a top that I own that sits just below the shoulders known as a Bardot top, and so, Bardot Eyes were born.”