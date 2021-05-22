Wig Stylists Are Inverting the Ombré This Spring

"I got home to Syracuse and had to figure out how to create really good, valuable services for my clients in a virtual setting." – Jackie Terribile. My job entails me going into my clients’ homes and being in their closets and bedrooms, so I was always really in close proximity to them. At the time that the pandemic struck, I had started to invest all this money into my small fashion business, The Small Town Stylist, but then had to pivot because I could only really do things virtually. I was gaining all this momentum and then it felt like it came to a stop, because I couldn’t really give my clients the services that they needed.