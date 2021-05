TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The phasing out of federal small business subsidies for rent and wages is set to begin on July 3, while small businesses face fresh or renewed lock downs in much of the country, warns the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). CFIB is urging the federal government to extend its support programs at their current rates until the economy is fully reopened and Canadians are able to head back to indoor dining, services and activities as well as travel and events.