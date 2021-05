I could give a fancy preamble, but nah. 1. Brooklyn Nets - if everyone is healthy, they're the most talented team in the league and it isn't particularly close. It will be an interesting test to see how bad a defense can be and still win a title, but their offense will be just about unstoppable. If Harden isn't healthy, then they move down a tier, but are still probably at the top of that tier; however, without a full strength Harden (or Durant), they're beatable. With Harden, they're not the Golden State dynasty level of good, but...