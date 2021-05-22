newsbreak-logo
Vox Media’s Eric Arredondo on working as IT support

By Barbara Krasnoff
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that no company in existence today that has more than a couple of employees can exist without a knowledgeable IT support person or team. When you’re trying to run a website, create a solid technological structure, and keep things running even at the most stressful of times, a strong IT support team can make sure that things don’t go completely haywire at the worst time — or, if it does, that somebody is there to fix it.

Retail
Economy
Customer Service
Youtube
Businessaithority.com

Evergent Announces Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

Evergent will leverage AWS to enhance its offerings for Media & Entertainment customers. Evergent, the market-leading provider of revenue and customer-lifecycle management solutions, announced its support for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Media & Entertainment initiative to enhance deployment of its agile monetization solutions. Through the collaboration, Evergent will leverage AWS capabilities and services to improve customer management and monetization solutions on behalf of its Media & Entertainment customers around the globe.
Softwarebrafton.com

Does Clearscope Work as an SEO Content Writing Tool?

Hop into my time machine. We’re going back to 2013. Google became smart and content marketing simply stopped working. And when I say “smart”, I mean Google started figuring out the difference between crap content and quality content, among other things. An entire industry of content mills chopped off at...
Advocacyprdaily.com

How social media teams can engage supporters to prevent a crisis

The events of the past year have transformed many social media leads into de facto crisis communications specialists. The more successful of these are turning to preventative social media strategies to engage active supporters across social channels offer feedback about what audiences say about the organization. Ahead of her panel...
BusinessAxios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: The New York Times in talks to buy The Athletic. The New York Times is looking into a potential acquisition of The Athletic, three sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Driving the news: Sources say The Times approached The Athletic following a report about a potential...
Internetadexchanger.com

Programmatic Under A Lens, With ANA CEO Bob Liodice

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) recently commissioned a new programmatic study to identify where brands are wasting money and make recommendations that will bring more clarity and efficiency to this market. (Read the RFP.)
Internetmartechseries.com

Over 2/3 of Gen Z & Millennials Say Personalized Content is a Must for Subscribing to Publishers’ Email Newsletters

New Study by Jeeng Proves Publishers Must Find Ways to Personalize & Automate Content Delivery to Reach Digital Natives. Despite years of naysayers claiming that email is dead, it turns out email newsletters are very much alive and well especially for publishers looking to engage Gen Z and Millennials (GZM). However, there’s one caveat: these so-called digital natives overwhelmingly demand that the content they receive from publishers must be personalized to their interests.
Internetstreetfightmag.com

Direct Mail in the 21st Century: Traditional Marketing Meets Digital

Did you know that 90% of direct mail is opened, and 60% of catalog recipients visit the company’s website that mailed it? Increasingly, targeted direct mail initiatives are influencing consumer actions. Millennials, who collectively spend $600 billion per year, are often stereotyped as tied to mobile apps and the internet....
ComputersTech Times

10 Best Free PDF Editors

A PDF editor is a tool that is used to manipulate PDF files. The user can also create a new PDF file and apply other operations to it with the help of these tools. These software applications are mostly available online, but some companies also provide desktop versions. In this article, the reader will learn about some free PDF editors.
Businessmartechseries.com

Digilant Partners with Lasso to Bolster its Omnichannel Healthcare and Pharma Advertising Solutions

Omnichannel advertising services company Digilant announced a strategic partnership with Lasso, the world’s most comprehensive platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, to further strengthen its healthcare and pharma advertising solutions. Marketing Technology News: Avtex Wins 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award. The new partnership will combine unmatched reach and physician-level reporting...
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Steve Yi, CEO & Co-founder at MediaAlpha

Every data-driven marketing model has to have the backing of a strong predictive analytics system; Steve Yi, CEO & co-founder at MediaAlpha shares some pointers:. Tell us more about MediaAlpha and how the platform has evolved the last few years?. We are the leading customer acquisition platform for the insurance...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Build a Free Website With Microsoft's Digital Marketing Center

Microsoft has created a tool that allows small businesses to create websites for free. Microsoft has long been the king of making premium tools available for free, but what exactly does Microsoft's free website building tool offer, and how does it work?. Creating a Profile With the Digital Marketing Center.
Technologymartechseries.com

Incorta Announces Tableau Connector to Extend Faster Data Analytics to All Customers

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, announced a partnership with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, on a Tableau connector. The new connector will allow thousands of customers to use Tableau as their preferred analytics platform while speeding up complex data workflows with Incorta as their data source system. Marketing Technology...
Businessmartechseries.com

Coursera Partners with Persona to Verify its Global User Base

Persona, the identity infrastructure company offering businesses the building blocks to create a personalized identity verification experience for any use case, announced today that it is partnering with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms. Coursera selected Persona as its identity verification partner to better serve its community, which has grown to more than 82 million learners worldwide.
Softwareaffiliateinsider.com

Publisher Discovery launches new Chrome extension

Leading developer of AI and machine learning technologies Publisher Discovery has announced the launch of its new Chrome extension. This brand has extensive experience in affiliate marketing and online advertising and so this new extension marks a further step forward for the company. The extension offers valuable insights for affiliate managers.
Electronicsradioworld.com

Sennheiser Launches XS Lav Mobile Mic

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest lavalier microphone, an omnidirectional clip-on mic aimed at content creators. The XS Lav Mobile mic is available in separate versions with TRRS connector and a USB-C connector, respectively, and the USB-C version is also sold as part of a larger Mobile Kit. The XS Lav...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Redirect a Page or URL in WordPress

In this post, I'll show you how to redirect a page or URL in WordPress. You'll learn how to set up automatic redirects, manual redirects, and wildcard redirects in WordPress. There are a number of times when you might need to redirect a post, page, or URL in WordPress. Maybe...
Softwaregeeksaresexy.net

Master Microsoft Office With This All-in-One Certification Bundle (98% OFF!)

If you’ve wanted to master Microsoft Office but don’t know where to start, this bundle may be for you. Whether you’re looking to advance your productivity while working from home or you’re trying to take on a new skill, The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office brings you everything you need to boost your professional growth.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft has built an AI-powered autocomplete for code using GPT-3

In September 2020, Microsoft purchased an exclusive license to the underlying technology behind GPT-3, an AI language tool built by OpenAI. Now, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant has announced its first commercial use case for the program: an assistive feature in the company’s PowerApps software that turns natural language into readymade code.