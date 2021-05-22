The Scranton Shuttle has propelled the Yankees this year
Over the last several seasons, the term “Scranton Shuttle” has come to signify a group of players who routinely bounce back and forth from the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate and the major leagues. Bullpen arms with minor league options are frequently rotated to give manager Aaron Boone as many fresh weapons as possible no matter what the game situation is. This year, a handful of pitchers have helped the Yankees fill both expected and unexpected needs while providing valuable innings that take some pressure of the bullpen’s top arms. Let’s take a look at who is making up the Scranton Shuttle so far this year and how they are faring.www.pinstripealley.com