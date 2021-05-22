The Scranton Shuttle has propelled the Yankees this year

Judge went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rays. Judge had half of the Yankees' hits in Wednesday's narrow win and scored their only run in the seventh after leading off the inning with a base knock to left-center field. The 29-year-old has struggled to see the ball well for most of May but is 5-for-8 over his last two games and appears to be starting to turn things around. The Rays are scheduled to throw Rich Hill on Thursday which could bode well for Judge as he's historically had much more success against lefties in his career and is slashing .379/.486/.690 and has a 1.175 OPS against them in 35 plate appearances this year.