newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

OTM Open Thread 5/22: It is Saturday

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Saturday everyone. Apologies for being a bit late today. The Red Sox are back in action tonight with the FOX game of the week, putting Nathan Eovaldi on the mound to take on Spencer Howard and the Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET. Over in the world of basketball, the Celtics also start their playoff run tonight with Game One of their series against the Nets. Tip off for that one is at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Phillies#Apologies#The Red Sox#Fox#Celtics#Abc#Mound#Happy Saturday Everyone#The Nets#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

5/12/2021: Mariners vs. Dodgers Open Game Thread

As the entire Mariners universe patiently waits for Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert to make their debuts on Thursday night, the team has the unfortunate task of playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Dodgers have underwhelmed this year, and head into tonight’s fixture just one game ahead of the Mariners in the win column, we all understand what’s happening here. A win for the M’s would not only bring some good tidings to the flight they’ll jump on directly after the game (which should get them to Seattle about 15 hours before they play on Thursday) but would also mean they split the season series with the mighty Angelenos.
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Open Discussion Thread

Good morning, everyone, and happy Thursday. We’re going to keep it simple today and kick things off with an open discussion thread so you guys can discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds regarding Rams football. And here are today’s links. Rams News:. Checking in with former...
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DraftKings Picks Today: Awesemo Main Slate Cheat Sheet for Saturday, 5/22/21

We get every team in action today, but the DraftKings MLB DFS main slate gives us just six games to build from tonight. The Rays are looking like a top team to stack in daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings as they take on the Blue Jays. From a betting perspective, the Padres are the heaviest favorite to win outright in an interleague tilt at home against the Mariners. The Awesemo team of daily fantasy baseball experts have been working throughout the offseason to sharpen their games in order to give you the best MLB picks to help you build your DraftKings lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB DraftKings picks cheat sheet for you all season long. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB DraftKings cheat sheet will provide some of the top MLB DFS picks today like Fernando Tatis Jr., and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 5/17: Start times, how to watch & open thread

4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET — Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals. Game 2, Washington leads 1-0 NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports. The Washington Capitals kicked off the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 win in overtime over the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening. T.J. Oshie and noted goon Tom Wilson both notched two points in the win. Defender Brenden Dillon got in on the scoring, as well, with the team’s second goal.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Saturday 5/22/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (5/22) PREMIUM

Saturday’s main slate features six games. I’m suggesting mixing and matching three different pitchers and touting a couple of high-upside stacks. Today’s core studs are all from one of my favorite stacks, and they’re joined by a trio of value plays/punts with tiny salaries. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam...
Kokomo, INKokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Saturday, May 22

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Southern Illinois University’s run in the Tempe Regional of the NCAA softball tournament ended Friday. BYU beat Southern Illinois 7-2 in an elimination game. That came after Arizona State beat the Salukis 7-4 Thursday. The Salukis gave the Sun Devils a scare until ASU scored three runs in the fifth inning.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Saturday 5/22

Welcome to another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to give your pitching staff a lift because Gerrit Cole got smoked earlier this week, we can help. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 5/22/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Josh Taylor: Continues scoreless streak

Taylor struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds an inning in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies. Taylor put out a Philadelphia uprising in the sixth inning, coming in for Nathan Eovaldi with one out and a man on. He got Odubel Herrera to fly out and struck out Nick Maton. He's whittled away at an ERA that sat at 9.72 on April 24. Since then, Taylor's authored 10 straight scoreless outings, during which he's allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings. All three of his holds have been recorded during this run.
MLBRotowire

DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series. Monday brings a packed schedule across baseball that leaves us with 13 games making up the main evening slate on DraftKings. Let's get right down to business and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider based on their respective matchups. Pitchers.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/25/21

Atlanta Braves (23-24) at Boston Red Sox (29-19) MLB Baseball: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:10 pm (Fenway Park) Charlie Morton (2-2) (4.60) vs. Garrett Richards (4-2) (3.72) The Line: Boston Red Sox +109 / Atlanta Braves -119 --- Over/Under: 9.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Atlanta Braves...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Homers in loss

Cordero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies. Cordero put the Red Sox on the board with his home run in the eighth inning Sunday, but the team was unable to mount a comeback. The 26-year-old has appeared in four of the last eight games and has gone 4-for-12 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI during that time.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Saturday 5/22/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Justin Upton: Is Sunday’s game a sign of hope?

The LA Angels were getting a high-upside player when they traded for Justin Upton. Justin Upton, the former number one overall draft pick, has had high upside ever since he came into the league. When the LA Angels made the deal, they were getting one of the best hitters in baseball.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Saturday 5/22, 6:15 CT

HOT STREAK: The Cubs are 13-7 in their last 20 games dating to April 29 in Atlanta and have outscored their opponents 111-77 (+34), in this 20-game stretch to help the club to a plus-16 run differential this season (210-194). The 13-7 mark is tied with the Cardinals for second-best in the NL over that span, second to the Padres (14-5).
Combat SportsThe News-Gazette

Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk 5-22-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Steve Kelly & Loren Tate broadcast live from the Kiwanis pancake breakfast at Bromley Hall. Their guests include UI Associate Athletic Director Jason Heggemeyer, UI wrestling coach Mike Poeta, UI Senior Associate AD for Capital Projects & Facilities Brett Stillwell, and baseball fans/golfers Joe Thompson & Bill Small.