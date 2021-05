According to Josh Kloke, Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, Toronto have acquired former New York Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence from RSC Anderlecht. Lawrence, 28, joined Anderlecht from the New York Red Bulls in January of last year. He's made 17 appearances with the Belgian club in little more than a year in Europe. He had previously spent five seasons with the Red Bulls and was regarded among the league's best left backs. He made 118 total MLS appearances, adding five goals and 10 assists. Known for his explosive pace up and down the left flank, Lawrence picked up the nickname "taxi" and won two Supporters' Shields during his time with RBNY.