The second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals will be played on Thursday night. The first leg matches did not disappoint, as we were treated to two hugely entertaining ties. Manchester United fans had a night to remember as the Red Devils thrashed AS Roma 6-2 at home to virtually book their place in the final. However, Arsenal are far from comfortable, as they lost 2-1 away to Villarreal, with only the away goal providing them with some hope ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.