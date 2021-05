Today is on May 24, 2021, i.e., seven days before the end of Emmy’s eligibility on May 31. Twenty-four days before the nominating round, voting begins on June 17. Thirty-two days until the daytime, the Emmys is broadcast on the 25th of June. Thirty-five days until the vote is cast on June 28. The consequences of all these landmark movements have yet to come. But maybe we should now spend a little more time concentrating on an already fascinating Emmy competition with the coming season.