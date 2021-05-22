Businesses seek improved indoor air quality for returning workers

A more conscientious approach to building design highlights the critical role architects play in fostering wellness. As we consider post-pandemic living and working, the old standard of selecting the most cost effective or efficient systems are no longer the only considerations. “Now, there are more of us telecommuting and working remotely, which reduces the number of people on the floor. But you also need to create more space for those who are there. We need a variety of spaces, so I think we’ll start to see zoning come to the forefront. We are creating more options for working both inside and outside,” said Matt Petr, senior associate at Duda|Paine Architects. There is now growing demand for strategies that facilitate non-viral environments, enhance air quality, and supplement whole-health building systems. “Architects, engineers, and developers have been really trying to push the building form to promote better indoor air quality, whether it …