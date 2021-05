For more than a century, the U.S. Air Force has defended this country in the air, space and cyberspace through the skill and the bravery of American airmen. The dawn of the 20th century witnessed people taking to the air for the first time in a heavier-than-air-powered aircraft conceived and flown by two Ohio bicycle salesmen. Their maiden flight on that cold, windy December day in 1903, and the subsequent decade of innovation that followed, would help put the U.S. on a course to become the most powerful, most advanced country in the world.