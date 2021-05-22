Chelsea target Maxence Lacroix ‘very happy’ at Wolfsburg, dismisses exit rumours

The OneFootball podcast returns once again to take a look at women’s football across Europe. This week Angelina Kelly is joined by Alejandro Diago and Emily Wilson. First up and with news breaking that Lyon have parted ways with their manager Jean-Luc Vasseur, the panel discuss what his departure means and whether it was the right decision. With the arrival of Sonia Bompastor, becoming the first woman to coach the team, can she help Lyon finish the season successfully?