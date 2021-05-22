Chelsea target Maxence Lacroix ‘very happy’ at Wolfsburg, dismisses exit rumours
The 2020-21 season was very good to German club Wolfsburg, who managed to find a Champions League berth via Bundesliga by finishing the competition in the top four. Their return five years after the last time they were at Europe’s biggest stage is in no small part a result of the good work put by players such as Maxence Lacroix, the young French defender whose performances have put him in the crosshairs of Chelsea.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com