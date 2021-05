Dell is giving two of its best laptops a refresh, bringing Intel's new Tiger Lake-H CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs to its XPS 15 and XPS 17. The revamped versions of Dell's XPS line (excluding the smaller XPS 13) are set to release sometime this summer, and will also introduce Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti GPUs. However, it isn't just the specs under the hood that have been tweaked, as Dell has changed a few other features on both the XPS 15 (9510) and XPS 17 (9710).