If you are not contacted by the county in the next day or two,. you are not considered a close contact. ||| FROM ERIC WEBB, ORCAS SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT |||. I want to take a moment to update you on the current COVID-19 situation that I first wrote you about this last Friday, May 14. We received news today that we do in fact have three confirmed positive tests. Although we were hoping for the best, the results were no surprise as the individuals who tested positive are direct familial contacts.