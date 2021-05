Cryptocurrencies are at the start of the ‘great unwind’, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban.The star of NBC’s “Shark Tank” said cryptocurrencies were falling in value because of an unwinding of the market, after Bitcoin fell again on Sunday.Cryptocurrencies Etherum and Dodgecoin also fell, with commentators — and Cuban — taking to Twitter.“There was just way too many projects stretched to crazy valuations and not enough liquidity to support the prices when new demand dries up,” wrote Larry Cermark, a researcher in digital assets for The Block. “Add leverage and voila”.Cuban, who in January was a supporter of “WallStreetBets”...