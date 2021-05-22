newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Diary of a recovery: City Heights bar owner doesn’t live to see return of crowds

sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Bar & Grill in City Heights buzzed with patrons Thursday evening, the kind of scene its owner, Bill Lutzius, had eagerly anticipated for the past year. Early on COVID-19 forced business owners to lay off longtime bartenders and wait staff, scraping by on government assistance until life could return to normal.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Harbor City, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Stools#Sports Bar#Diary#Tavern#Foreign Films#Food Drink#Classic Rock#Little Rock#Punk Rock#Hard Rock#Brooklyn Bar Grill#Ethiopian#Ged#The New York Times#The Aero Club#University#Chinatown Bar Grill#City Heights#Rooftop Patio#Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
Temecula, CAOCRegister

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
San Diego, CAPosted by
Red Tricycle San Diego

Nature’s Calling: 7 Incredible Hikes to Take in the City

Surrounding yourself with nature is easy to do, especially with all the canyons and kid-friendly hiking trails in our neighborhoods. In fact, the hikes on this list are all just a few minutes from local neighborhoods, have free parking and the paths are just a quick walk away. Whether you’re downtown or uptown, coastal or inland, you don’t have to drive far to find a good hiking spot. Here’s where to get your hike on!
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Diego, CANews Channel Nebraska

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Theater-loving San Diego teen wins national Shakespeare competition

SAN DIEGO — Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in Balboa Park. Now, the San Diego teen will soon trod the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, as her prize for winning first place in a national Shakespeare contest.
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
San Diego, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Petco Park to host Memorial Day weekend concerts

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres, in partnership with CBF Productions, announced details surrounding two back-to-back Memorial Day weekend concerts taking place at Petco Park on May 29 and 30. The Beach Boys, members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with special guests John Stamos and Mark...