Index funds that focus on technology have become popular among retail investors. In fact, many of these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have returned double digits in the past year. However, volatility has kicked in recently and a number of these names have come off their all-time highs seen earlier in 2021. Yet, the Street expects the tech sector to be a central growth engine for years to come. Because of that, today’s article discusses seven index funds for the long-haul, despite these current declines.