The average person sits for nine hours a day or more, and the pandemic has only increased that time. Even if you’re active, you might still be bound to your office chair for 40 hours a week. More than a dozen well-designed studies have found that sitting too much increases the risk for heart disease and other chronic conditions and is likely to impair your health and speed up death. Researchers from Harvard and leading European universities tracked more than 44,000 men and women for up to 14 years and found that those with the least amount of physical activity were four times as likely to die of any cause as those with moderate or high levels of movement.