17 Epic Moments From the 2001 Billboard Music Awards You'll Want to Relive

BTS gave an unforgettable performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The group showed off their trademark dance moves and flawless vocals with "Butter" on Sunday, May 23, during the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Nick Jonas. Footage of the performance can be seen in the below tweet. This was a huge night for BTS, who won four awards, including Top Selling Song for "Dynamite." "Butter" is the widely popular group's latest single, released on Friday, May 21. Sunday's highly anticipated BTS appearance featured members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rm, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Among the event's other...