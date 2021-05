A 99,946, square-foot four-story medical office building with subterranean parking could soon stand at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena. The project, would be located at the southeast corner of the intersection of California Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue, with Edmonson Alley directly adjacent to the site to the east, according to a report by the Department of Planning and Community Development. The site is currently developed with a one-story non-historic commercial structure and a surface parking lot. No protected trees have been identified on the property.