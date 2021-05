Kentaro Miura's dark epic has been telling the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk for decades now, with anime fans waiting for years to see the series come to a close, and one animator has hilariously imagined the "perfect ending" for the franchise. While Berserk has yet to return to the world of anime since its previous season that released in 2017, the manga has continued to move far into the future of the series that has become a fan-favorite story for many fans in the world of anime.