The state of Illinois has given the green light to start vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds for COVID-19, beginning Thursday. Sangamon County public health officials say younger people can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is being offered through the National Guard mass vaccination site at the Orr Building of the State Fairgrounds. Parental permission is required for anyone under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are accepted at the fairgrounds site, or you can schedule an appointment at scdph.org.