Too Small Means No Stateside Love From Alfa. When Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale Concept at the Geneva Motor Show, we learned that it was going to be little more than a reshaped Jeep Renegade with Hybrid power. More than a year later, we learned that Alfa would follow up with a smaller, more compact electric SUV in early2022, but at the time it didn’t have a name, nor did we know anything about it. With Alfa Romeo in dire straights and struggle to stay alive, the company has already delayed the Tonale and hinted at a price hike for all models, it might come as a surprise, but the company is still planning an expansion.