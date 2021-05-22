Jeong Se Woon Drops 'The Secret Garden,' Appears in 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook'

The fourth season of Netflix's Castlevania marks the end of the adventure of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard, but the final journey had plenty of big surprises for fans as this world came to a close, with the secrets revealed regarding the Grim Reaper, aka Death, being some of the biggest of the bunch. For those who might not be familiar, Death himself was actually on Dracula's court in the video game franchise, proving that the strength of the lord of the vampires was so intense that he was able to enlist the Grim Reaper himself to his cause.