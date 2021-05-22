newsbreak-logo
Jeong Se Woon Drops 'The Secret Garden,' Appears in 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook'

By Mark Alvin
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Jeong Se Woon shows his boyfriend material side, serenading his listeners with a new single and a talk show appearance. The Starship Entertainment idol appeared on the KBS2 talk and music show "Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook," talking with the titular host, Yoo Hee-yeol. Aside from Jeong Se Woon, the May 14 episode also featured singers KCM (Kang Chang-Mo), O.WHEN, and rapper Lee Young-ji. In his recent appearance, Jeong Se Woon shared about his recent experiences and was even playing around with Yoo Hee-yeol and his co-guests.

www.kpopstarz.com
