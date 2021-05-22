Eagle Island reveals major Eagle Island: Twist update

We're officially halfway through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the buzzed-about comic miniseries mashing up the DC Comics universe with the Epic Games battle royale. The series' third issue, which hits stands today, has been highly anticipated among fans for quite some time, largely due to the previously-publicized fight between Batman and G.I. Joe's Snake Eyes. The battle officially commenced in this week's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, and along the way, the structure of the issue shed some light on the elusive organization behind the entirety of Fortnite island. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 from Christos Gage , Donald Mustard, Reilly Brown , Nelson Faro DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!