Video Games

Eagle Island reveals major Eagle Island: Twist update

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major update is on the way to Eagle Island dubbed Eagle Island: Twist. It will include a new story mode with lots of levels, abilities, bosses, and newcomers Fia and Kusako. The Eagle Island: Twist update will be live on Switch starting May 28. Thanks to Ali Al Hassawi...

nintendoeverything.com
#Eagle Island#Fia#Trailer#Story Mode
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Eagle Island Twist headed to Nintendo Switch on May 28th

Eagle Island is back on Nintendo Switch with a new game: Eagle Island Twist. Developed by Pixelnicks and published by Screenwave Media, it will be released on May 28th in Europe and North America. Players who buy this new game will get the original for free, though it’s not clear if there’s going to be a special discount offer for those who already bought it on Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesComicBook

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Reveals Major Hints About Who's Controlling Fortnite Island

We're officially halfway through Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, the buzzed-about comic miniseries mashing up the DC Comics universe with the Epic Games battle royale. The series' third issue, which hits stands today, has been highly anticipated among fans for quite some time, largely due to the previously-publicized fight between Batman and G.I. Joe's Snake Eyes. The battle officially commenced in this week's Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, and along the way, the structure of the issue shed some light on the elusive organization behind the entirety of Fortnite island. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 from Christos Gage , Donald Mustard, Reilly Brown , Nelson Faro DeCastro, John Kalisz,  and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Collector’s Edition revealed

Earlier this year, Spike Chunsoft announced Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness. It’s an upcoming game for Switch based on the on the popular manga series. Now thanks to an Amazon listing, we know that a collector’s edition is in the works. Copies include the game, outerbox with exclusive art, notebook, and cloth poster. Pre-orders are open here.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Deathstroke Lands on the Island in Epic Games’ Latest Fortnite Update

Deathstroke Lands on the Island in Epic Games’ Latest Fortnite Update. It appears that the partnership between Epic Games and DC Comics is bringing Deathstroke to Fortnite. Starting June, the game will release the Deathstroke Zero Outfit, including his katanas, which can be used both as a Back Bling or Pickaxe by players. Fans will also have the chance to get their hands on the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider, but it will be sold separately. However, readers who buy Issue #4 of the Batman/Fortnite Comics will be treated with a code for the Destroyer Glider.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

King of Seas launch trailer

Team17 and 3DClouds have uploaded a launch trailer for King of Seas, their new action RPG set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. We have it below. King of Seas is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more information about the game here.
Video GamesSiliconera

Guilty Gear Strive Soundtrack Preview Lets You Listen To Theme Songs

Arc System Works has published a preview trailer for the Guilty Gear Strive soundtrack. You can listen to parts of the vocalized songs that will be available on the album. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. The game publisher noted that the Guilty Gear Strive digital soundtrack will have more than 15 vocal tracks....
Video Gamestheaureview.com

Scarlet Nexus drops new trailer along with playable demo

On Friday, the Xbox YouTube channel released a special treat for all fans with the official Scarlet Nexus Demo Trailer. If you are not familiar with Scarlet Nexus, it’s a single-player action RPG releasing on June 25th 2021 on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S. The game is developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and even has an anime adaptation produced by Sunrise. The game can be pre-ordered on the Microsoft store for AUD $99.95.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mayhem Brawler out for Switch in August, new trailer

After it was announced for Switch late last year, Mayhem Brawler has received a final release date. Hero Concept announced today that the project is lined up for an August 18 launch. We have the following overview and trailer from Hero Concept:. To Protect and Serve. While answering a routine...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Guilty Gear Strive soundtrack teased in new trailer

Arc System Works has released a video introducing some of the tracks included on the Guilty Gear Strive digital soundtrack. This soundtrack is part of a bonus for the Ultimate Edition of the game. The trailer showcases the rock-influenced compositions of series creator Daisuke Ishiwatari. You can check out the...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is Officially Announced for PS4

Sega has confirmed Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is officially announced for PlayStation 4, and it launches June 1st worldwide. The game was “remade for a new generation,” complete with updated visuals “rebuilt from scratch” using the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Dragon Engine technology, with both RGG Studio and Sega AM2 leading development on the remake. There will be new background music for every stage, a new user interface, a new opening cinematic, and new lighting and shaders.
Video GamesSiliconera

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Is Getting A Western Release In 2022

PQube has announced that Metal Max Xeno: Reborn will get a western release in 2022. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch. PQube also released an announcement trailer for the game detailing the premise and gameplay of the remastered open-world JRPG. The Metal Max...