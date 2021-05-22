newsbreak-logo
Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

By Massive Report
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Crew returns to action this Saturday night to take on New York City FC at Red Bull Arena. Yes, you read that correctly, this game is taking place in Harrison, New Jersey due to a conflict of schedules between NYCFC and the New York Yankees. Regardless, the Crew...

