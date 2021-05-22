Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

New York City FC vs Toronto FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. New York City FC extended their undefeated streak to three matches after a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City. It was a really balanced match, and the two teams entered the half-time break tied at 0-0. Nani took the lead at the 52nd minute for Orlando City, but New York City pulled even at the 77th minute when Castellanos scored a penalty kick. New York City FC are now sitting at the 3rd spot of the Eastern Conference with 7 points, scoring 9 goals and conceding 3 so far. They have kept two clean sheets and they have scored in all 4 matches. Last season they had 7 wins and 4 losses at home, scoring 24 and conceding 13 goals. 8 of their 11 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with a Conference-high goal average of 3.4 goals per home match.