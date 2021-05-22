Michigan’s plans to lift COVID restrictions paves way for fully-attended Detroit Lions games
This week, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer announced plans that will effectively lift all capacity limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by July 1. Starting on June 1, all outdoor venues, including parks, outdoor concerts, and stadiums, will be permitted to be at 100 percent capacity again. A month later on July 1, indoor venues, including restaurants, movie theaters, and indoor stadiums, will also be allowed to have full capacity.www.prideofdetroit.com