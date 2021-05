We are our own worst critics. What we tell ourselves is what we start to believe. We can’t stop negative thoughts, but we can choose how much power to give them. As lockdown comes to an end, you might be getting ready to face the world again. Emotions might be running high and it’s no surprise that your confidence may have taken a knock. When you don’t feel confident, you’re not able to show up in the best way you can. The good news is that this is something we can all work on. If you feel you could benefit from a confidence boost, then here’s some simple tips to help get you started.