Dr. Fevzi Özgönül He gave important information about the correct eating habits during the eid. We are approaching the end of the month of Ramadan. During this month, we were hungry and thirsty for a long time and performed our prayers. In this way, we both earned rewards and reset our body and attained a healthier digestive system. From the first day of Ramadan, you will get out of your fasting diet and switch to your old order. Your digestive system got stronger during Ramadan. In this way, even if you eat late at night, your digestive system is not disturbed because the food you eat is digested much better. Although we cannot return to our normal order during the eid, we need to continue the good habits we have acquired during this Ramadan. As for these habits; One of the best habits we have acquired during the month of Ramadan, we felt healthier without the need for snacks and we got rid of unnecessary food waste by eating only two meals a day. Our body got used to eating at regular hours and our digestive system was able to renew itself by resting. We also got away from bad eating habits.