With temperatures heating up and Memorial Day weekend almost here, you may be thinking about giving your outdoor space a refresh fit for a full summer of lounging en plein air. And there’s plenty of refreshes you can make, whether you’ve got a patio, deck, full yard, or even just the teeniest of balconies. Need some help figuring out where to start? Your inspiration is below. Here, 10 of the best patio redo ideas we’ve ever seen. This list is packed with money-saving tricks, DIYs, and design know-how — so you’re certain to find a bright idea or two to get you started on your next summer-ready project.