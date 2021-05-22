newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona fails to pass ban on 'vaccine passports'

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DIez_0a7yDORC00
© Getty Images

Arizona lawmakers this week failed to pass a ban on businesses requiring on “vaccine passports.”

The measure, House Bill 2190, would have prohibited businesses or third-party online entities from asking “whether the person has or has not received a COVID-19 vaccine or a vaccine to address any variant of COVID-19 as a condition for receiving any service, product or admission to an event or venue,” according to its text.

It would have also banned state, county and local governments, as well as public universities in Arizona, from requiring people to disclose whether they have been vaccinated.

The measure would not have prohibited health professionals or healthcare institutions from requiring documentation of vaccination, but they would not be allowed to deny healthcare services based on vaccination status.

Any violation would be a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable by an up to $500 fine and no more than 30 days in prison.

The measure failed on a 16-13 vote. According to Arizona’s Capitol Media Services, GOP Sen. T.J. Shope sided with all Democrats in killing the bill.

“I believe in private property rights,’’ Shope said, according to the news service. “I believe in the rights of the sole proprietor, the barber who may be immunocompromised who cannot get a vaccine who would just want to put a sign up in the front of their shop.”

The bill fails at a time when vaccine passports have become a flashpoint as the U.S. pushes ahead it with its vaccination efforts. Several GOP-led states have already banned so-called vaccine passports, arguing that they infringe on a person’s individual right not to get vaccinated.

The Iowa legislature passed a bill earlier this month curtailing such passports, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have both signed executive orders banning passports.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) also signed an executive order in April banning state and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination to revive service or enter an area.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

218K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Arizona Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Legislature#State Lawmakers#State Governments#Bill Of Rights#State Services#House#Capitol Media Services#Gop#Democrats#Arizona Lawmakers#Vaccination Status#Documentation#Proof#Private Property Rights#Public Universities#Healthcare Services#Prison#Health Professionals#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Tech company backs out of Arizona election audit

The tech company that oversaw the hand count of Maricopa County ballots in Arizona's Republican Senate-led audit of 2020 election results has decided to back out of the recount, audit officials said. Audit spokesperson and former Arizona Republican Party Chairman Randy Pullen told the Arizona Republic Tuesday that Pennsylvania-based Wake...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Women are saving our democracy — and being attacked for it

During the 2020 election cycle, telling the truth led to violent threats against election workers and state officials and an attack on our nation’s capital. And although male election officials were not immune to the vitriol, women were — and continue to be — top targets. As the lies about...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee governor signs measure banning critical race theory instruction

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on Monday signed a measure into law that bans critical race theory from being taught in schools. The new legislation, which goes into effect on July 1, doesn’t allow state educators to teach that a individual of a different race and sex “is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive" either "consciously or subconsciously."
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida state senator announces bid for Demings's House seat

Florida state Sen. Randolph Bracy became the first Democrat to formally jump into the race for the congressional seat held by Rep. Val Demings (D). Bracy, who first joined the state Senate in 2016, represents parts of Orlando and has been a top advocate for criminal justice reform. While no other contender has formally jumped into the race for the Democrats, former local prosecutor Aramis Ayala last week floated that she will run for the seat as well.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Kemp says Georgia public agencies can't require vaccine proof

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting public agencies from requiring proof of an individual having the coronavirus vaccine. The order says state agencies, state service providers and state properties will not be allowed to ask for proof of vaccination status, and state employees can not be required to provide proof of vaccination.
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge ruling upholds Connecticut school mask mandate

A judge has ruled to keep Connecticut's school mask requirement in place after it was challenged by a lawsuit filed in August, The Associated Press reports. Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher of Hartford decided to uphold Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency order that gave the state Department of Education permission to require protective facial coverings in school settings.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Hill

Colorado to launch $1M lottery drawings as vaccine initiative

The state of Colorado has launched a $5 million lottery to incentivize vaccinations, Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced Tuesday. Those who receive a coronavirus vaccine are eligible to win $1 million during five drawings from June to July. The initiative, called Colorado Comeback Cash, will include the Colorado Lottery. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan group of lawmakers reintroduces bill to give inmates Medicaid access

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday reintroduced legislation that would provide inmates with access to Medicaid. A press release from Rep. Annie Kuster’s (D-N.H.) office stated that passing the Humane Correctional Health Care Act would repeal Medicaid Inmate Exclusion, which keeps incarcerated Medicaid enrollees from accessing benefits and shifts the “cost burden to states and counties.”
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

ACLU sues Arkansas over ban on treatment for transgender youth

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Tuesday sued Arkansas to block a new law that bans doctors in the state from providing gender reassignment surgeries and other treatments for transgender youth. The ACLU said in its suit that the law will have “devastating consequences” for transgender youth in Arkansas, setting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump teases endorsement in Texas AG race

Former President Trump on Tuesday said he would soon announce his endorsement in the Texas Attorney General race. The GOP primary will likely come down between Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has not formally announced his run for the position, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. “I like them...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US to allow Americans with expired passports to return home

The United States says it will allow Americans with expired passports to return home as travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic begin to lift. The State Department announced Monday that that citizens currently overseas whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, may be able to use their passports for “direct return travel” to the U.S. until Dec. 31, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The time has come for a COVID-19 Marshall Plan

In his announcement of COVID-19 vaccine donations, President Biden evoked World War II by vowing that the U.S. will be the world’s “arsenal of vaccines.” It is time to instead harken back to the immediate postwar period, specifically to the Marshall Plan. In June 1947, when Secretary of State George...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12- to 17-year-olds | US achieves full vaccinations for half of adults | Trump on Wuhan lab: Now everyone agrees 'I was right'

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. It seemed like a novel approach, but Ohio's idea for a vaccine lottery is catching on. Colorado officially jumped on the bandwagon today, and the White House officially endorsed the idea. Seems like the possibility of winning lots of money is a great incentive.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission

Senators are struggling to salvage a bill that would create a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Moderates in both caucuses are trying to find a path forward, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) drafting potential changes to the bill and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) pleading with Republicans to work with them to find a deal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to tee up a vote on the House-passed bill to create a commission probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The move will allow Schumer to hold a vote on the bill before the Senate leaves for a week-long Memorial Day recess at the end of the week, though he hedged slightly on Tuesday night as a "potential vote this week."