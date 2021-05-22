newsbreak-logo
Ottawa County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * Until late Monday evening. * At 1:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise to a crest of 17.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs with Riverview Park experiencing minor to moderate flooding. Low lying places around Miami may be cut off from easy access.

