Your Unofficial Marquette In The 2021 NBA Playoffs First Round Schedule!

We have to start off this rundown of all of the former Marquette players in the first round of the NBA playoffs by acknowledging that Juan Toscano-Anderson and the Golden State Warriors did not officially make the playoffs. While the Dubs finished with the eighth best record in the Western Conference this season, they lost to Los Angeles in the #7 seed play-in game and to Memphis in the #8 seed play-in game. Both games were decided by razor thin margins as a late three by LeBron James won the first game for the Lakers and the Grizzlies game went to overtime.